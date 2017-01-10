Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Raising Cane River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as the road to the Royal Rumble continues.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Will Corbin wreak havoc on the Cenation?

* The Wyatt Family look to take back the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

* Nikki Bella stands ready to play with the Queen of Harts

* Beware of an angry Ziggler

* Who is the mysterious La Luchadora?

