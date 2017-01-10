- Above is a preview for the latest WWE Network collection, featuring the rise and destruction of The Shield with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.
- 2016 Miss Louisiana USA Maaliyah Papillion was backstage for Monday's WWE live event in her hometown of Lake Charles. Here she is with Mojo Rawley:
Awesome to see my girl @MaaliyahP at #WWELakeCharles tonight!!! We had to get the big win for the winner of Miss Louisiana! pic.twitter.com/WRddqdPB0u— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 10, 2017
