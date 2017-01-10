- One of the more perfectly-put-together video montages the UFC does is "The Thrill and the Agony" series. The latest takes us back to UFC 207 and the special moments between Cody Garbrandt and his friend, Maddox. A preview for the video series can be found above, while the complete episode is available on UFC Fight Pass right now.

- Bellator announced plans for two upcoming events, as former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary headlines Bellator 173 against Chris Fields. That event takes place February 24 from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

McGeary dropped his title to Phil Davis late last year and will look to rebound against the debuting Fields. Also, James Gallagher is set for action from the SSE Hydro Arena.

On March 3 at Bellator 174, Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd will meet to crown the Bellator female featherweight champion. That event goes down from Thackerville, Oklahoma and will air on Spike. Coenen is a former Strikeforce champion and was scheduled to meet Budd before an injury scrapped the contest.

- Mike Goldberg remained quiet for several days following UFC 207 despite everyone knowing it was his last call as the voice of the UFC. Finally, on Twitter, Goldberg spoke out, expressing his "overwhelming" love for the support he was given.

What an incredible ride! I'll forever be grateful for being on this journey with all of you for the last 19 years! pic.twitter.com/reg3APxk9X — Mike Goldberg (@MFG16) January 7, 2017

