AXS TV sent us the final broadcast schedule for AXS TV's four-part Wrestle Kingdom 11 television event, which is below. The matches in each hour-long episode will be shown in their entirety with limited commercial interruption when possible.
Jan. 13
IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega
Jan. 20
IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
IWGP Tag Championship Match: Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Chaos vs. G.B.H.
Jan. 27
NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship: David Finlay, Ricochet & Satoshi Kojima vs. Los Ingobernable de Japon vs. Bullet Club vs. Chaos
NEVER Openweight Championship: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto
Feb. 3
Special Match: Cody vs. Juice Robinson
IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi
Full NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 results are here.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.