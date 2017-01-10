AXS TV sent us the final broadcast schedule for AXS TV's four-part Wrestle Kingdom 11 television event, which is below. The matches in each hour-long episode will be shown in their entirety with limited commercial interruption when possible.

In anticipation of this Friday's premiere of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 11 on AXS TV, above is a preview video featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and challenger Kenny Omega discussing their headlining match.

Jan. 13

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega

Jan. 20

IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Tag Championship Match: Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Chaos vs. G.B.H.

Jan. 27

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship: David Finlay, Ricochet & Satoshi Kojima vs. Los Ingobernable de Japon vs. Bullet Club vs. Chaos

NEVER Openweight Championship: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto

Feb. 3

Special Match: Cody vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Full NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 results are here.

