- As noted, John Cena co-hosted NBC's TODAY this morning. Above is a clip from the episode, featuring John Cena and Fred Armisen having a dance off. Cena twerked, and Armisen declared Cena the winner although Cena accepted a draw.

- Just a reminder that WWEShop.com has 40% off select t-shirts through tonight at 11:59 PM ET. There is no code needed, just use this link

- NJPW star Kenny Omega, who has been making a lot of headlines over the past week, will be Chris Jericho's guest on Talk Is Jericho this Friday.

