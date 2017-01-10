- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE RAW in New Orleans.

Huge "Thank You" to @MegaTJP , @WWEAaLLday21 & @BigCassWWE for letting this 'Ol dude hang out with them!! I thoroughly enjoyed it!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 10, 2017

- As noted, WWE held a press conference earlier today in New Orleans to officially announce WrestleMania 34 for 2018. As seen below, Vince McMahon was at the event and is still using crutches to get around. We know that Vince underwent surgery for a torn quad back in September.

Excited to announce and welcome Wrestlemania 34 back to New Orleans in 2018!#WrestlemaniaNOLA #onlylouisiana pic.twitter.com/QItSvPbTQs — Billy Nungesser (@BillyNungesser) January 10, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.