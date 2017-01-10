- As seen above, Suzuki-gun made a statement after they returned at NJPW's New Years Dash. This video has English subtitles, thanks to a moderator from Reddit's NJPW section, who used Chris Charlton's translations. Charlton has a long history of translating NJPW promos for its fans overseas.

A couple members spoke, saying they are coming after the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team and IWGP Tag Team Titles. Minoru Suzuki then said, "Chaos, Bullet Club, and Los Ingobernables, there's only one group of kings in professional wrestling. And it's us. And everything. Every single thing that you have? We're going to take."

- NJPW announced the cards for their upcoming New Beginning shows. Notably absent from the cards is Kenny Omega. Here is the card for the February 5th show:

* Hirai Kawato and Kushida vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* David Finlay, Henare and Yos--tatsu vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata

* Gedo, Jado and Will Ospreay vs. Jushin Thunder Liger, Katsuyori Shibata and Tiger Mask

* Takashi Iizuka vs. Yoshi-Hashi

* Dragon Lee, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi, Michael Elgin and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada and Tetsuya Naito

* Beretta and Rocky Romero (c) vs. Taichi and Taka Michinoku (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Juice Robinson (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano (c) vs. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

Here is the February 11th show:

* David Finlay and Henare vs. Hirai Kawato and Yos--tatsu

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kushida and Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado, Takashi Iizuka and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Gedo, Hirooki Goto, Jado and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Juice Robinson, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask and Yuji Nagata

* Beretta, Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Taka Michinoku

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) vs. Bushi, Evil and Sanada (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Will Ospreay

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano (c) vs. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Dragon Lee (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Michael Elgin (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

Both will air live on NJPW World and according to play-by-play announcer Kevin Kelly, the plan is each show will have English commentary.

- As noted, TNA updated their logo following Anthem Sports acquiring a majority interest in the company. While the new logo is not reflected on their official website, it now appears on their Facebook page and Twitter account. In case you missed it, you can check out the new logo below:

The new TNA logo. Your thoughts? A photo posted by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Dr. Gonzo and @KOllomani contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.