- WWE posted this slow-motion footage from last week's SmackDown main event that saw Dean Ambrose take the WWE Intercontinental Title from The Miz.
- WWE has announced that UK TV personality Andy Shepherd will be the ring announcer for this Friday and Saturday's tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.
Take some time to meet your ring announcer for this weekend's @WWEUKCT @andyjshep! https://t.co/Ka9Bb9D4yV pic.twitter.com/M2fWuyPVYr— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017
