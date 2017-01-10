As noted, WWE held a WrestleMania 34 press conference today in New Orleans to confirm the show for Sunday, April 8th, 2018. The presser was closed out by The Undertaker, who officially "let the good times roll" for the big event.

Others in attendance were Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, Maryse, Roman Reigns, RAW Women's Champion Charlotte, WWE Senior VP of Special Events John Saboor, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Vince McMahon was also there but he did make a public appearance in front of the crowd.

Below are photos and videos from the event:

We might have a new host for #MizTV he's got the gift of gab, hard hitting questions. Thank you for the best interview ever. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/gT1OaUaT9s — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 10, 2017

Best part of the day was hanging out with The Champ Cool J!!! Be good and I'll see you soon my man. @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fxx9dZYCUu — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 10, 2017

