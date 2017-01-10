Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring advertised appearances by The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels plus Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens taking the WWE United States Title from Roman Reigns in the main event, drew 2.907 million viewers. This is down 4.5% from last week's 3.046 million viewers for a show that featured Bill Goldberg.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.014 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.019 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.689 million viewers.

RAW was #7 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the college football championship game, three related programs on ESPN, SportsCenter and The O'Reilly Factor. RAW was #7 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the championship game, ESPN programming, SportsCenter and Love & Hip-Hop. The championship game drew almost 25 million viewers on cable.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.