- WWE posted this slow motion footage of The Undertaker's return to RAW last night in New Orleans.

- WWE stock was up 1.17% today, closing at $18.98 per share. Today's high was $19.05 and the low was $18.76.

- Zack Ryder, who is out of action with a knee injury, tweeted the following today and revealed that he's just purchased the original concept art for the old school WWF Hasbro figures of Randy Savage and Razor Ramon:

I bought the original concept sketches for the WWF Hasbro Macho Man & Razor Ramon figures. Contact [email protected] if you want some. pic.twitter.com/ls5GKxj3zn — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 10, 2017

