Source: F4WOnline

WWE officials just decided a few weeks back on New Orleans being the host city for WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that 15 cities were in the running, including Philadelphia and perhaps St. Louis.

New Orleans city officials really wanted WrestleMania back in their city as they prepare to celebrate their 300th year. NOLA city officials reportedly pitched to WWE that WrestleMania would be featured as a part of their tricentennial celebration and that was enough to sell WWE officials on the idea. The other cities were being considered but none could offer what NOLA was offering with their tricentennial celebration.

Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following today on WWE being a part of NOLA's tricentennial celebration:

Excited to be returning to New Orleans next year for #WrestleMania 34 as a part of #NOLA's tricentennial celebration!! pic.twitter.com/MSI4aznE3L — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 10, 2017

