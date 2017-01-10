- WWE looks at WrestleMania 34 coming to New Orleans in this new video.
- Goldust called out the @WrestlerWeekly Twitter account today after they apparently tried to move t-shirts with WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes' likeness. Their original tweet has been deleted but you can see Goldust's response and their apologies below:
Thanks for asking me first, smh. Trying to sell tshirts of my father that is no longer with us. #RealClassAct https://t.co/mQ1C8OFErL— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 10, 2017
@JoeyLaughlin215 @Goldust @TheHalifaxMatt Our apologies and has been removed from all consideration! @CodyRhodes— Wrestler Weekly (@wrestlerweekly) January 10, 2017
@Goldust Please accept our apologies as no money was made or orders taken nor was @ProWrestlingTs aware! Absolute mistake! @TheHalifaxMatt— Wrestler Weekly (@wrestlerweekly) January 10, 2017
@Tigersolidsnake Apologies have been made and no money was made nor orders taken...absolute mistake!— Wrestler Weekly (@wrestlerweekly) January 10, 2017
