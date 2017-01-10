- WWE looks at WrestleMania 34 coming to New Orleans in this new video.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have officially been added to the final RAW before the WWE Royal Rumble on January 23rd from Cleveland, OH. Bill Goldberg is also scheduled for that show. As noted, Heyman and Lesnar will also be on next Monday's RAW from Little Rock.

- Goldust called out the @WrestlerWeekly Twitter account today after they apparently tried to move t-shirts with WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes' likeness. Their original tweet has been deleted but you can see Goldust's response and their apologies below:

Thanks for asking me first, smh. Trying to sell tshirts of my father that is no longer with us. #RealClassAct https://t.co/mQ1C8OFErL — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 10, 2017

@Goldust Please accept our apologies as no money was made or orders taken nor was @ProWrestlingTs aware! Absolute mistake! @TheHalifaxMatt — Wrestler Weekly (@wrestlerweekly) January 10, 2017

@Tigersolidsnake Apologies have been made and no money was made nor orders taken...absolute mistake! — Wrestler Weekly (@wrestlerweekly) January 10, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.