Birthdays:
- Negro Casas (born January 10, 1960) turns 57
- Brian Christopher (born January 10, 1972) turns 45
- Tamina Snuka (born January 10, 1978) turns 39
NWA Western States: January 10, 1957
in the Sports Arena in Amarillo, Texas
- Juan Humberto & Roger Mackay defeated Doug Donovan and Leo Newman and Tokyo Joe in a 5 Man Battle Royal
- Roger Mackay defeated Juan Humberto
- John Tolos defeated The Great Bolo
- Duke Keomuka defeated Dizzy Davis [2:0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Ray Gunkel defeated Dory Funk [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
NWA Hollywood: January 10, 1969
in Los Angeles, California
- Harley Race won a Battle Royal
- Black Gordman defeated Nelson Royal
- Pepper Gomez defeated The Stomper
- Harley Race defeated The Medic 2
- Betty Nicoli defeated Kay Noble
- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated Fred Blassie by DQ to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 10, 1987
at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona
- Billy Jack Haynes, George Steele & The Junkyard Dog defeated Frenchy Martin, Mike Luca & Tim Patterson
- Hercules (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Alex Knight
- Jake Roberts defeated Billy Anderson
- Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik (w/ Slick) defeated The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) (c) by DQ in a WWF World Tag Team Championship Match
- The Rougeau Brothers (Jacques Rougeau & Raymond Rougeau) defeated Jack Kruger & Kevin Collins
- Butch Reed (w/ Slick) defeated Reggie Parks
- Dark match: Hulk Hogan (c) defeated Paul Orndorff to retain the WWF Championship
WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 10, 1988
at the Fort Myers Civic Center in Fort Myers, Florida
- The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) defeated Steve Lombardi & Terry Gibbs
- Ron Bass defeated Omar Atlas
- Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Oliver Humperdink) defeated Scott Casey
- The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Danny Davis & Jim Neidhart) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Doug Wellington, Sivi Afi & Steve Lombardi
- Sam Houston defeated Jerry Grey
- Greg Valentine (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Pete Sanchez
- Koko B. Ware defeated Rick Renslow
Stampede Wrestling: January 10, 1992
in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Lance Storm defeated Len St. Clair
- Ron Ritchie defeated Doctor Zhivago
- Jerry Morrow defeated Jeff Wheeler
- Rhonda Singh & The Great Gama defeated Chris Jericho & Desiree Petersen
- Mike Lozansky defeated Bad News Allen
- Ben Bassarab vs. Phil LaFleur ended in a Double DQ
WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 10, 1993
at the Dane County Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin
- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated Dave Sigfrids & Spike Jones
- Yokozuna (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Chad Miller
- Crush defeated Tom Stone
- Marty Jannetty defeated Tom Bennett
- The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu) (w/ Afa) defeated Carl Almont & Scott Colton
WCW Main Event: January 10, 1993
at the Montgomery Civic Center in Montgomery, Alabama
- Barry Windham vs. Dustin Rhodes ended in a Double DQ
- Flyin' Brian & Steve Austin defeated Larry Santo & TC Carter
- Cactus Jack vs. Paul Orndorff ended in a No Contest in a Street Fight
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 10, 1994
at the Smelling Moon Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia
- The 1-2-3 Kid & Marty Jannetty defeated The Quebecers (Jacques & Pierre) (w/ Johnny Polo) to win the WWF Tag Team Championship
- Ludvig Borga defeated Brad Anderson
- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Ray Hudson
- Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Luna Vachon) defeated Bastion Booger
ECW Hardcore TV: January 10, 1995
in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Stevie Richards defeated Hack Myers
- Too Cold Scorpio defeated The Sandman
WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 10, 1998
at the New Haven Coliseum in (New Haven, Connecticut
- Dark Match: Paul Roma defeated Nick Barberry
- Dark Match: Mark Henry defeated Roy Raymond
- Dark Tag Team Match: Alex Roma & Paul Roma defeated Brian Walsh & Russ Greenberg
- The Rock (w/ D-Lo Brown & Kama Mustafa) (c) defeated Chainz (w/ 8-Ball & Skull) in a WWF Intercontinental Title Match
- Mosh (w/ Thrasher) defeated Phineas I. Godwinn (w/ Henry O. Godwinn) by DQ
- The Jackyl (w/ Kurrgan) defeated Scott Taylor
- Taka Michinoku defeated Pablo Marquez in a Non Title Match
WCW Saturday Night: January 10, 1998
at The Forum Civic Center in Rome, Georgia
- Juventud Guerrera (c) defeated El Dandy to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship
- Rick Martel defeated The Australian
- Jim Duggan defeated Mark Starr
- Meng defeated Fit Finlay
- Booker T (c) defeated Disco Inferno to retain the WCW Television Championship
- Brad Armstrong defeated Joey Maggs
- Curt Hennig defeated The Renegade
- Bill Goldberg defeated Barry Horowitz
- Diamond Dallas Page (c) defeated Chris Jericho to retain the WCW United States Championship
ECW Guilty as Charged: January 10, 1999
from the Millennium Theatre in Kissimmee, Florida
- Axl Rotten & Balls Mahoney defeated Danny Doring & Roadkill and The FBI (Little Guido & Tracy Smothers) (w/ Big Guido, Sal E. Graziano & Tommy Rich) in a Three Way Tag Team Elimination Match
- Yoshihiro Tajiri defeated Super Crazy
- Sid (w/ Judge Jeff Jones) defeated John Kronus
- The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (w/ Big Dick Dudley, Joel Gertner & Sign Guy Dudley) defeated New Jack & Spike Dudley
- Rob Van Dam (w/ Bill Alfonso) (c) defeated Lance Storm (w/ Tammy Lynn Bytch) to retain the ECW Television Championship
- Justin Credible (w/ Jason, Jazzmyn & Nicole Bass) defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Stairway To Hell Match
- Taz defeated Shane Douglas (w/ Francine) (c) to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship
WWE Heat: January 10, 1999
from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas
- Christian defeated Al Snow (w/ The Blue Meanie)
- Owen Hart drew Steve Blackman with special guest referee Dan Severn in a Lion's Den Match
- The Oddities (Golga & Kurrgan) (w/ George Steele & Giant Silva) defeated The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher)
WCW Monday Nitro: January 10, 2000
in the Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo, New York
- Crowbar & David Flair (w/ Daffney) (c) defeated Dean Malenko & Perry Saturn (w/ Asya & Shane Douglas) and Kidman & Konnan (w/ Rey Mysterio Jr.) in a Triple Threat Match Falls Count Anywhere to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship
- George Steele (w/ Arn Anderson, Larry Zbyszko, Paul Orndorff & Terry Funk) defeated Jeff Jarrett in a Bunkhouse Brawl (Special Referee: Chris Benoit)
- Tito Santana (w/ Arn Anderson, Larry Zbyszko, Paul Orndorff & Terry Funk) defeated Jeff Jarrett in a Dungeon Match (Special Referee: Chris Benoit)
- Jimmy Snuka (w/ Larry Zbyszko & Paul Orndorff) defeated Jeff Jarrett in a Steel Cage Match (Special Referee: Chris Benoit)
- Bret Hart (c) vs. Kevin Nash ended in a No Contest in a WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 10, 2000
at the Kiel Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- The Road Dogg defeated Mr. Ass
- The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) (w/ Terri Runnels) defeated Kurt Angle & Steve Blackman
- Val Venis (c) defeated Edge (w/ Christian) to retain the WWF European Championship
- The Hollys (Crash & Hardcore Holly) defeated Chris Jericho & Chyna (w/ The Kat)
- Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) defeated X-Pac
- Phatu Rikishi & Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated Al Snow & The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher)
- D-Lo Brown & The Godfather (w/ Ho) vs. The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) ended in a double countout
- Test & The Big Show defeated Prince Albert & The Big Bossman
- D-Generation X (Mr. Ass, The Road Dogg, Triple H & X-Pac) (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) defeated The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) & The Rock 'n' Sock Connection (Mankind & The Rock)
WCW Thunder: January 10, 2001
at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota
- Chuck Palumbo & Sean O'Haire defeated Kwee Wee & Big Vito
- Lance Storm & Elix Skipper defeated Rey Mysterio Jr. & Billy Kidman
- Hugh Morrus, Kevin Nash & Diamond Dallas Page defeated Shane Douglas, Mark Jindrak, & Shawn Stasiak
- Meng defeated Don Harris
- Kronik defeated Lex Luger & Buff Bagwell via disqualification
- Sid Vicious defeated Scott Steiner via disqualification
WWF Friday Night Smackdown: January 10, 2002
at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Spike Dudley & Tazz (c) defeated Christian & Lance Storm in a WWF World Tag Team Title Match
- Edge (c) defeated The Big Bossman in a WWF Intercontinental Title Match
- Rob Van Dam & The Rock defeated Chris Jericho & Test
- Booker T vs. Rikishi - No Contest
- Kurt Angle vs. Steve Austin ended in No Contest
WWE Velocity: January 10, 2004
at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- Dark Match: Bradshaw defeated Kevin Fertig
- Billy Kidman defeated Ryan Sakoda
- Matt Morgan defeated Shannon Moore
- Rhyno defeated Sho Funaki
- Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas defeated Brian Kendrick and Paul London
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 10, 2005
at the Office Depot Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Shelton Benjamin defeated Maven in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match
- Muhammad Hassan (w/ Khosrow Daivari) defeated The Hurricane (w/ Rosey)
- Edge defeated Rhyno in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match
- Chris Benoit & Chris Jericho defeated Christian & Tyson Tomko
- Christy Hemme defeated Maria in a Lingerie Pillow Fight with Candice Michelle as Special guest referee
- Randy Orton defeated Batista (w/ Ric Flair & Triple H) in a World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Match
TNA iMPACT!: January 10, 2008
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated Elix Skipper & Senshi
- Judas Mesias defeated Chris Harris
- Petey Williams & Sonjay Dutt defeated Voodoo Kin Mafia (BG James & Kip James) (w/ Roxxi Laveaux)
- Tomko defeated Shark Boy
- The Latin American Exchange (Hernandez & Homicide) (w/ Salinas) defeated The Rock 'n Rave Infection (Jimmy Rave & Lance Hoyt)
- Awesome Kong defeated Gail Kim (c) to become the new TNA Women's Knockout Champion
Kevin Steen ( Kevin Owens )vs. Beef Wellington - IWS: January 10, 2009
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 10, 2011
at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Alberto Del Rio defeated R-Truth by countout (WATCH HERE)
- Mark Henry & Daniel Bryan (w/ Bella Twins) defeated Ted DiBiase & Tyson Kidd (w/ Maryse) (WATCH HERE)
- John Morrison defeated King Sheamus (WATCH HERE)
- Randy Orton & Jerry Lawler defeated The Miz & Alex Riley (WATCH HERE)
- Dark Match: John Cena & Randy Orton defeated CM Punk & The Miz (with Michael Cole as Special guest referee)
Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 10, 2011
at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling
- Mike Bennett (w/ Bob Evans) defeated Nick Dinsmore
- Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly defeated Corey Hollis & Mike Posey
- Roderick Strong (w/ Truth Martini) defeated Colt Cabana in a Non Title Match
TNA Xplosion: January 10, 2012
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Robbie E (c) defeated Shannon Moore to retain the TNA Television Championship
WWE "Classic Moment of the Week" - January 10, 2012: Chris Jericho vs. Cactus Jack in ECW
TNA iMPACT!: January 10, 2013
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
WATCH: Kurt Angle Questions Mr. Anderson's Alliances to Kick Off IMPACT WRESTLING - TNA Impact! Jan 10, 2013
WATCH: Joseph Park Finally Gets Hulk Hogan's Approval to Wrestle - TNA Impact! Jan 10, 2013
WATCH: Kurt Angle Injured by The Aces and 8s- TNA Impact! Jan 10, 2013
- Kenny King defeated Zema Ion in a TNA X-Division Title #1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match (WATCH HERE)
- Miss Tessmacher & Robbie T defeated Jesse & Tara in a Mixed Tag Team Match (WATCH HERE)
- Jay Bradley defeated Brian Cage in a Gut Check Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)
- James Storm & Jeff Hardy defeated Austin Aries & Bobby Roode by DQ (WATCH HERE)
- Sting defeated Knux (WATCH HERE)
WWE Superstars: January 10, 2014
at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- Natalya defeated Summer Rae
- Ryback defeated Dolph Ziggler
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 10, 2014
at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) ended in a Double Count Out (WATCH HERE)
- Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando), Rey Mysterio & Sin Cara (w/ El Torito) defeated RybAxel (Curtis Axel & Ryback) & The Real Americans (Antonio Cesaro & Jack Swagger) (w/ Zeb Colter)
- Randy Orton defeated Big E. Langston (WATCH HERE)
- Xavier Woods (w/ R-Truth, Cameron & Naomi) defeated Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) (WATCH HERE)
- The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) defeated CM Punk & The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg) (WATCH HERE)
- Dark match: John Cena defeated Randy Orton (c) by Disqualification in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
WATCH: On Fire in Philly - SmackDown Backstage Fallout: January 10, 2014
Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 10, 2015
at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee
- Dark Match: Cheeseburger defeated Chris LeRusso
- Roderick Strong defeated Mark Briscoe
- Will Ferrara defeated J. Diesel (w/ Truth Martini) in a Top Prospect Tournament 2015 First Round Match
- Hanson vs. Michael Elgin vs. Tommaso Ciampa ended in a No Contest in a ROH World Title #1 Contendership Three Way Match
Mandy Leon vs. Samantha Starr - VOW: January 10, 2015
