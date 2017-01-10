Birthdays:

- Negro Casas (born January 10, 1960) turns 57



Buff Bagwell (born January 10, 1970) turns 47

- Brian Christopher (born January 10, 1972) turns 45



- Tamina Snuka (born January 10, 1978) turns 39



NWA Western States: January 10, 1957

in the Sports Arena in Amarillo, Texas

- Juan Humberto & Roger Mackay defeated Doug Donovan and Leo Newman and Tokyo Joe in a 5 Man Battle Royal

- Roger Mackay defeated Juan Humberto

- John Tolos defeated The Great Bolo

- Duke Keomuka defeated Dizzy Davis [2:0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Ray Gunkel defeated Dory Funk [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

NWA Hollywood: January 10, 1969

in Los Angeles, California

- Harley Race won a Battle Royal

- Black Gordman defeated Nelson Royal

- Pepper Gomez defeated The Stomper

- Harley Race defeated The Medic 2

- Betty Nicoli defeated Kay Noble

- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated Fred Blassie by DQ to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 10, 1987

at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona

- Billy Jack Haynes, George Steele & The Junkyard Dog defeated Frenchy Martin, Mike Luca & Tim Patterson

- Hercules (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Alex Knight

- Jake Roberts defeated Billy Anderson

- Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik (w/ Slick) defeated The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) (c) by DQ in a WWF World Tag Team Championship Match

- The Rougeau Brothers (Jacques Rougeau & Raymond Rougeau) defeated Jack Kruger & Kevin Collins

- Butch Reed (w/ Slick) defeated Reggie Parks

- Dark match: Hulk Hogan (c) defeated Paul Orndorff to retain the WWF Championship

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 10, 1988

at the Fort Myers Civic Center in Fort Myers, Florida

- The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) defeated Steve Lombardi & Terry Gibbs

- Ron Bass defeated Omar Atlas

- Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Oliver Humperdink) defeated Scott Casey

- The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Danny Davis & Jim Neidhart) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Doug Wellington, Sivi Afi & Steve Lombardi

- Sam Houston defeated Jerry Grey

- Greg Valentine (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Pete Sanchez

- Koko B. Ware defeated Rick Renslow

Stampede Wrestling: January 10, 1992

in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Lance Storm defeated Len St. Clair

- Ron Ritchie defeated Doctor Zhivago

- Jerry Morrow defeated Jeff Wheeler

- Rhonda Singh & The Great Gama defeated Chris Jericho & Desiree Petersen

- Mike Lozansky defeated Bad News Allen

- Ben Bassarab vs. Phil LaFleur ended in a Double DQ

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 10, 1993

at the Dane County Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated Dave Sigfrids & Spike Jones

- Yokozuna (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Chad Miller

- Crush defeated Tom Stone

- Marty Jannetty defeated Tom Bennett

- The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu) (w/ Afa) defeated Carl Almont & Scott Colton

WCW Main Event: January 10, 1993

at the Montgomery Civic Center in Montgomery, Alabama

- Barry Windham vs. Dustin Rhodes ended in a Double DQ

- Flyin' Brian & Steve Austin defeated Larry Santo & TC Carter

- Cactus Jack vs. Paul Orndorff ended in a No Contest in a Street Fight

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 10, 1994

at the Smelling Moon Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- The 1-2-3 Kid & Marty Jannetty defeated The Quebecers (Jacques & Pierre) (w/ Johnny Polo) to win the WWF Tag Team Championship

- Ludvig Borga defeated Brad Anderson

- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Ray Hudson

- Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Luna Vachon) defeated Bastion Booger

ECW Hardcore TV: January 10, 1995

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Stevie Richards defeated Hack Myers

- Too Cold Scorpio defeated The Sandman

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 10, 1998

at the New Haven Coliseum in (New Haven, Connecticut

- Dark Match: Paul Roma defeated Nick Barberry

- Dark Match: Mark Henry defeated Roy Raymond

- Dark Tag Team Match: Alex Roma & Paul Roma defeated Brian Walsh & Russ Greenberg

- The Rock (w/ D-Lo Brown & Kama Mustafa) (c) defeated Chainz (w/ 8-Ball & Skull) in a WWF Intercontinental Title Match

- Mosh (w/ Thrasher) defeated Phineas I. Godwinn (w/ Henry O. Godwinn) by DQ

- The Jackyl (w/ Kurrgan) defeated Scott Taylor

- Taka Michinoku defeated Pablo Marquez in a Non Title Match

WCW Saturday Night: January 10, 1998

at The Forum Civic Center in Rome, Georgia

- Juventud Guerrera (c) defeated El Dandy to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship

- Rick Martel defeated The Australian

- Jim Duggan defeated Mark Starr

- Meng defeated Fit Finlay

- Booker T (c) defeated Disco Inferno to retain the WCW Television Championship

- Brad Armstrong defeated Joey Maggs

- Curt Hennig defeated The Renegade

- Bill Goldberg defeated Barry Horowitz

- Diamond Dallas Page (c) defeated Chris Jericho to retain the WCW United States Championship

ECW Guilty as Charged: January 10, 1999

from the Millennium Theatre in Kissimmee, Florida

- Axl Rotten & Balls Mahoney defeated Danny Doring & Roadkill and The FBI (Little Guido & Tracy Smothers) (w/ Big Guido, Sal E. Graziano & Tommy Rich) in a Three Way Tag Team Elimination Match

- Yoshihiro Tajiri defeated Super Crazy

- Sid (w/ Judge Jeff Jones) defeated John Kronus

- The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (w/ Big Dick Dudley, Joel Gertner & Sign Guy Dudley) defeated New Jack & Spike Dudley

- Rob Van Dam (w/ Bill Alfonso) (c) defeated Lance Storm (w/ Tammy Lynn Bytch) to retain the ECW Television Championship

- Justin Credible (w/ Jason, Jazzmyn & Nicole Bass) defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Stairway To Hell Match

- Taz defeated Shane Douglas (w/ Francine) (c) to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Heat: January 10, 1999

from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas

- Christian defeated Al Snow (w/ The Blue Meanie)

- Owen Hart drew Steve Blackman with special guest referee Dan Severn in a Lion's Den Match

- The Oddities (Golga & Kurrgan) (w/ George Steele & Giant Silva) defeated The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher)

WCW Monday Nitro: January 10, 2000

in the Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo, New York

- Crowbar & David Flair (w/ Daffney) (c) defeated Dean Malenko & Perry Saturn (w/ Asya & Shane Douglas) and Kidman & Konnan (w/ Rey Mysterio Jr.) in a Triple Threat Match Falls Count Anywhere to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship

- George Steele (w/ Arn Anderson, Larry Zbyszko, Paul Orndorff & Terry Funk) defeated Jeff Jarrett in a Bunkhouse Brawl (Special Referee: Chris Benoit)

- Tito Santana (w/ Arn Anderson, Larry Zbyszko, Paul Orndorff & Terry Funk) defeated Jeff Jarrett in a Dungeon Match (Special Referee: Chris Benoit)

- Jimmy Snuka (w/ Larry Zbyszko & Paul Orndorff) defeated Jeff Jarrett in a Steel Cage Match (Special Referee: Chris Benoit)

- Bret Hart (c) vs. Kevin Nash ended in a No Contest in a WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 10, 2000

at the Kiel Center in St. Louis, Missouri

- The Road Dogg defeated Mr. Ass

- The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) (w/ Terri Runnels) defeated Kurt Angle & Steve Blackman

- Val Venis (c) defeated Edge (w/ Christian) to retain the WWF European Championship

- The Hollys (Crash & Hardcore Holly) defeated Chris Jericho & Chyna (w/ The Kat)

- Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) defeated X-Pac

- Phatu Rikishi & Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated Al Snow & The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher)

- D-Lo Brown & The Godfather (w/ Ho) vs. The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) ended in a double countout

- Test & The Big Show defeated Prince Albert & The Big Bossman

- D-Generation X (Mr. Ass, The Road Dogg, Triple H & X-Pac) (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) defeated The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) & The Rock 'n' Sock Connection (Mankind & The Rock)

WCW Thunder: January 10, 2001

at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota

- Chuck Palumbo & Sean O'Haire defeated Kwee Wee & Big Vito

- Lance Storm & Elix Skipper defeated Rey Mysterio Jr. & Billy Kidman

- Hugh Morrus, Kevin Nash & Diamond Dallas Page defeated Shane Douglas, Mark Jindrak, & Shawn Stasiak

- Meng defeated Don Harris

- Kronik defeated Lex Luger & Buff Bagwell via disqualification

- Sid Vicious defeated Scott Steiner via disqualification

WWF Friday Night Smackdown: January 10, 2002

at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Spike Dudley & Tazz (c) defeated Christian & Lance Storm in a WWF World Tag Team Title Match

- Edge (c) defeated The Big Bossman in a WWF Intercontinental Title Match

- Rob Van Dam & The Rock defeated Chris Jericho & Test

- Booker T vs. Rikishi - No Contest

- Kurt Angle vs. Steve Austin ended in No Contest

WWE Velocity: January 10, 2004

at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama

- Dark Match: Bradshaw defeated Kevin Fertig

- Billy Kidman defeated Ryan Sakoda

- Matt Morgan defeated Shannon Moore

- Rhyno defeated Sho Funaki

- Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas defeated Brian Kendrick and Paul London

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 10, 2005

at the Office Depot Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- Shelton Benjamin defeated Maven in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- Muhammad Hassan (w/ Khosrow Daivari) defeated The Hurricane (w/ Rosey)

- Edge defeated Rhyno in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- Chris Benoit & Chris Jericho defeated Christian & Tyson Tomko

- Christy Hemme defeated Maria in a Lingerie Pillow Fight with Candice Michelle as Special guest referee

- Randy Orton defeated Batista (w/ Ric Flair & Triple H) in a World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Match

TNA iMPACT!: January 10, 2008

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated Elix Skipper & Senshi

- Judas Mesias defeated Chris Harris

- Petey Williams & Sonjay Dutt defeated Voodoo Kin Mafia (BG James & Kip James) (w/ Roxxi Laveaux)

- Tomko defeated Shark Boy

- The Latin American Exchange (Hernandez & Homicide) (w/ Salinas) defeated The Rock 'n Rave Infection (Jimmy Rave & Lance Hoyt)

- Awesome Kong defeated Gail Kim (c) to become the new TNA Women's Knockout Champion

Kevin Steen ( Kevin Owens )vs. Beef Wellington - IWS: January 10, 2009



WWF Monday Night RAW: January 10, 2011

at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

- Alberto Del Rio defeated R-Truth by countout (WATCH HERE)

- Mark Henry & Daniel Bryan (w/ Bella Twins) defeated Ted DiBiase & Tyson Kidd (w/ Maryse) (WATCH HERE)

- John Morrison defeated King Sheamus (WATCH HERE)

- Randy Orton & Jerry Lawler defeated The Miz & Alex Riley (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: John Cena & Randy Orton defeated CM Punk & The Miz (with Michael Cole as Special guest referee)

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 10, 2011

at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling

- Mike Bennett (w/ Bob Evans) defeated Nick Dinsmore

- Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly defeated Corey Hollis & Mike Posey

- Roderick Strong (w/ Truth Martini) defeated Colt Cabana in a Non Title Match

TNA Xplosion: January 10, 2012

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Robbie E (c) defeated Shannon Moore to retain the TNA Television Championship

WWE "Classic Moment of the Week" - January 10, 2012: Chris Jericho vs. Cactus Jack in ECW



TNA iMPACT!: January 10, 2013

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

WATCH: Kurt Angle Questions Mr. Anderson's Alliances to Kick Off IMPACT WRESTLING - TNA Impact! Jan 10, 2013

WATCH: Joseph Park Finally Gets Hulk Hogan's Approval to Wrestle - TNA Impact! Jan 10, 2013

WATCH: Kurt Angle Injured by The Aces and 8s- TNA Impact! Jan 10, 2013

- Kenny King defeated Zema Ion in a TNA X-Division Title #1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match (WATCH HERE)

- Miss Tessmacher & Robbie T defeated Jesse & Tara in a Mixed Tag Team Match (WATCH HERE)

- Jay Bradley defeated Brian Cage in a Gut Check Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)

- James Storm & Jeff Hardy defeated Austin Aries & Bobby Roode by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Sting defeated Knux (WATCH HERE)

WWE Superstars: January 10, 2014

at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

- Natalya defeated Summer Rae

- Ryback defeated Dolph Ziggler

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 10, 2014

at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) ended in a Double Count Out (WATCH HERE)

- Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando), Rey Mysterio & Sin Cara (w/ El Torito) defeated RybAxel (Curtis Axel & Ryback) & The Real Americans (Antonio Cesaro & Jack Swagger) (w/ Zeb Colter)

- Randy Orton defeated Big E. Langston (WATCH HERE)

- Xavier Woods (w/ R-Truth, Cameron & Naomi) defeated Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) (WATCH HERE)

- The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) defeated CM Punk & The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg) (WATCH HERE)

- Dark match: John Cena defeated Randy Orton (c) by Disqualification in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

WATCH: On Fire in Philly - SmackDown Backstage Fallout: January 10, 2014

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 10, 2015

at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- Dark Match: Cheeseburger defeated Chris LeRusso

- Roderick Strong defeated Mark Briscoe

- Will Ferrara defeated J. Diesel (w/ Truth Martini) in a Top Prospect Tournament 2015 First Round Match

- Hanson vs. Michael Elgin vs. Tommaso Ciampa ended in a No Contest in a ROH World Title #1 Contendership Three Way Match

Mandy Leon vs. Samantha Starr - VOW: January 10, 2015



