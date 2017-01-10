WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and The Miz have entered into the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month from San Antonio, TX. Ambrose is the first title holder to be confirmed for the match.
.@TheDeanAmbrose makes it official: He's the first #SDLive Champion to enter the #RoyalRumble Match Jan. 29! pic.twitter.com/5d8G4OxGjv— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017
Not to be upstaged, @MikeTheMiz also announces HE will be in the #RoyalRumble Match Jan. 29! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/4r1GtVfEVg— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017
