WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and The Miz have entered into the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month from San Antonio, TX. Ambrose is the first title holder to be confirmed for the match.

Ambrose and The Miz join The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman as confirmed Rumble participants.

