- Above is the first international trailer for The Rock's "Baywatch" movie, which hits theaters on Memorial Day.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown tapings in Baton Rouge, LA saw Heath Slater and Rhyno defeat The Usos.

- Lana tweeted the following props on SmackDown during tonight's show, tagging RAW General Manager Mick Foley:

I hate to admit it but #SDLive is a great show. Maybe @RealMickFoley should make me associate GM to help make #Raw better ! ? ??just saying?? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 11, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.