- Above is the first international trailer for The Rock's "Baywatch" movie, which hits theaters on Memorial Day.
- Lana tweeted the following props on SmackDown during tonight's show, tagging RAW General Manager Mick Foley:
I hate to admit it but #SDLive is a great show. Maybe @RealMickFoley should make me associate GM to help make #Raw better ! ? ??just saying??— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 11, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.