- Above is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Natalya and Lana shopping for wedding dresses.
- As noted, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be on next week's WWE RAW from Little Rock. Below is a promo for the return:
After his shocking #SurvivorSeries defeat, @BrockLesnar is BACK THIS MONDAY on @WWE #RAW on @USA_Network! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/IAwxNqTsVC— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.