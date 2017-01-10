With The Undertaker officially being announced for The Royal Rumble last night, WWE released a new poster for the event, as seen below.

The front line of the poster features The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and John Cena. WWE Champion AJ Styles, Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and new U.S. Champion Chris Jericho are towards the back.

Updated WWE Royal Rumble poster, now featuring The Undertaker A photo posted by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.