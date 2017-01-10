- As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown, Natalya vs. Nikki Bella never happened as Natalya attacked before the match. This SmackDown Fallout video features Natalya reacting to the attack. Natalya says Nikki got a taste of her own medicine and there's plenty more where that came from. Natalya says Nikki is a controlling brat and she's going to shut her down forever.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles will be Jonathan Coachman's guest for Wednesday's "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

- As seen below, Mojo Rawley will be on WWE Talking Smack later tonight. With partner Zack Ryder out of action with a knee injury, Mojo says changes are coming for him.

EXCLUSIVE: Things are changing for @MojoRawleyWWE... Hear more from the Superstar TONIGHT on #TalkingSmack, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/wNAUs1gHjW — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017

