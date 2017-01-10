- As seen in the video above, WWE is teasing dissension with The Wyatt Family. During tonight's rematch between WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha and Randy Orton & Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper's outside interference backfired, allowing Chad Gable to pin Randy Orton for the victory. Harper and Orton got into a shoving match after the match. When Bray Wyatt tried to break it up, he was met with an accidental kick from Harper, which was meant for Orton. Wyatt recovered and stared both Orton and Harper down before storming off to the back.

- The BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee is advertising Bill Goldberg for the upcoming RAW FastLane pay-per-view on Sunday, March 5th. Dave Meltzer had recently reported in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Goldberg's new WWE contract included three pay-per-view events - the Royal Rumble, Fastlane and WrestleMania 33. You can check out the full listing for the pay-per-view below:

WWE FASTLANE, a pay-per-view event, is coming to the BMOHBC for the first time Sunday, March 5! Witness the final WWE pay-per-view before Wrestlemania [33], with your favorite superstars in action, including: GOLDBERG – Returning to Milwaukee for the first time in over a decade!

United States Champion – Roman Reigns

WWE Universal Champion – Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Champion – Charlotte

Tag Team Champions – Sheamus & Cesaro

Enzo Amore & CASS

Bayley

New Day

Plus many more! Tickets are on sale now and start at just $25!

