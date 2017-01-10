It was announced on tonight's episode of 205 Live that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann will defend his title against Neville at The Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Below is the updated card:

Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, TBA

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Chris Jericho will be suspended in a shark cage above the ring

RAW Women's Championship

Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Championship:

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

