- In the video above, American Alpha discuss their victory over The Wyatt Family on SmackDown tonight. Chad Gable noted that while the Wyatts "are some kind of weirdo family, they ain't a tag team like us." Jason Jordan said that they will continue to prove that they're the alphas.

Mojo Rawley indicated on tonight's Talking Smack that he will be tweaking his character a bit as he pursues his singles career. Mojo said that there will be less joking, less dancing, and he will be getting rid of his Zubaz gear.

- As seen on 205 Live tonight, Alicia Fox interfered during Cedric Alexander's match with Noam Dar, costing Alexander the match. During a backstage segment, Alexander broke things off with Fox.

"Me and you are done," Alexander told Fox. "You can take that pervert, Noam Dar, and slap him around all you want!"

Fox didn't react well and flipped out, as seen below. Full WWE 205 Live results are here.

