- Dolph Ziggler appeared on tonight's Talking Smack to close the show. At the end of his interview, Ziggler threw his name for consideration for the 30 man Royal Rumble match, and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, who was guest hosting the show with Renee Young, accepted.

- How do you rate tonight's SmackDown? You can vote in our Twitter poll below. As of this writing, 53% rated it "Good - Great" and 32% said it was "Average." Only 4% rated it "Poor - Terrible" with the remaining responses saying they didn't watch it.

