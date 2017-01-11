- Above is video of Triple H at yesterday's WrestleMania 34 press conference in New Orleans. Triple H talked about the electricity generated for WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans, and noted that he had goosebumps heading into his match with Daniel Bryan. At the end of his speech he appeared to be headed to do his old D-X schtick when he asked the crowd, "Are you ready?" Instead he broke into a Rock impersonation.

"To quote a good friend of mind - I've always wanted to do this - Finally! WrestleMania has come back to New Orleans!" Triple H said.

- SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, who co-hosted last night's episode of Talking Smack with Renee Young, was asked by Young about The Undertaker being in this year's 30-man Royal Rumble match. While McMahon didn't refer to Undertaker as a SmackDown talent, he did say that Taker "adds to the star power" in the match. Renee hinted at Shane possibly entering the match, but he declined.

"No, no, no, I'm all good," McMahon said. "I appreciate that, but I'm all good."

