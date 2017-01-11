- Above is the full video of The Undertaker's appearance at yesterday's WrestleMania 34 press conference in New Orleans. Taker appeared at the end of the presser and kept his remarks short and sweet.

"So I guess there's only one more thing to say," The Undertaker said. "Let the good times roll."

- CM Punk had a rare wrestling-related Twitter exchange yesterday with the Young Bucks. It started when the Twitter account of the Winnipeg Jets posted a photo of Brock Lesnar with Jets player Dustin Byfuglien and dared people to "name a more intimidating tag team duo", as seen below:

Name a more intimidating tag team duo.



We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/9MPrORDxGr — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 10, 2017

"Daddy, Abby's daddy watched your Japan match & she said her daddy said you don't know psychology." — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 10, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.