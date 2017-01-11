- Above are 2017 New Year's resolutions from John Cena and Nikki Bella. Nikki talks about paying it forward, saving her money and only buying what she needs.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature the following:

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Bridges & Macey Estrella

* Elias Samson vs. Johnathan Cruz

* Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Oney Lorcan

* The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As seen below, 71% of fans on Twitter gave last night's WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3600 votes:

