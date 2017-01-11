- Above are 2017 New Year's resolutions from John Cena and Nikki Bella. Nikki talks about paying it forward, saving her money and only buying what she needs.
* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Bridges & Macey Estrella
* Elias Samson vs. Johnathan Cruz
* Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Oney Lorcan
* The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- As seen below, 71% of fans on Twitter gave last night's WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3600 votes:
What did you think of #SDLive tonight?— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.