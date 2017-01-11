Mark Hunt has taken matters to the courts, filing a civil suit against Brock Lesnar, UFC president Dana White and the promotion he currently works for. Hunt, who is expected to return to action later this year at UFC 209 vs. Alistair Overeem, filed the suit Tuesday in Nevada District Court.

For the past several months, Hunt has been very outspoken against both the UFC and Lesnar for what happened back in July at UFC 200. The 42-year-old lost a decision to Lesnar, who later failed his post-fight drug test.

"I want the UFC to understand it's not OK to keep doing what they're doing," Hunt told ESPN.com. "They're allowing guys to do this. They had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he's a cheater, and they didn't. What message is that sending to the boys and girls who want to be a fighter someday? The message is, 'You just have to cheat like this and it's OK.' In society, if you commit a crime, you pay. Why is it different in MMA? It's hurt the business, so it's even worse. They need to be held accountable for this."

Hunt's suit states the defendants "affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit." He is also accusing the UFC and Lesnar of racketeering, fraud and several other allegations. He is seeking damages "in the millions."

Lesnar, who came out of retirement and was granted a waiver for the four-month testing policy prior to the bout, was fined $250,000 and suspended for a year by the USADA. The suspension has no affect on Lesnar's current WWE contract.

thephenomenal1 contributed to this article.