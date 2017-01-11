- Above is this year's great WWE tribute video to Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

- Carmela's opponent on SmackDown last night, who was billed as CJ Lunde, is independent wrestler Thunder Kitty. She wrestled in the past for SHIMMER Wrestling, and has been wrestling for Zero1 USA for nearly 10 years. She is competing in Zero1 USA's first-ever Josei Tachi Women's Grand Prix tournament to crown the first-ever Zero1 USA women's champion on March 2nd.

- As noted, Lana praised SmackDown last night and offered to become Mick Foley's Associate General Manager to help improve RAW. Foley replied to Lana, joking (?) that the RAW General Manager job may be "up for grabs soon." As noted, Foley has been needing hip surgery, but did not have health insurance. He is expected to be off of television for several months once he does undergo the operation.

You can check out the exchange between Foley and Lana below:

I hate to admit it but #SDLive is a great show. Maybe @RealMickFoley should make me associate GM to help make #Raw better ! ? ??just saying?? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 11, 2017

Well @LanaWWE, that #Raw GM job just might be up for grabs soon! https://t.co/su19Xofaei — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 11, 2017

