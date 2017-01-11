- Above is this year's great WWE tribute video to Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King, Jr.
- As noted, Lana praised SmackDown last night and offered to become Mick Foley's Associate General Manager to help improve RAW. Foley replied to Lana, joking (?) that the RAW General Manager job may be "up for grabs soon." As noted, Foley has been needing hip surgery, but did not have health insurance. He is expected to be off of television for several months once he does undergo the operation.
You can check out the exchange between Foley and Lana below:
I hate to admit it but #SDLive is a great show. Maybe @RealMickFoley should make me associate GM to help make #Raw better ! ? ??just saying??— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 11, 2017
Well @LanaWWE, that #Raw GM job just might be up for grabs soon! https://t.co/su19Xofaei— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 11, 2017
Christopher Cunningham contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.