- Above is the full WWE United Kingdom Title tournament preview show from the WWE Network.

- WWE has hired announcer Vic Travagliante, according to PWInsider . He will reportedly use the name Vic Joseph. Vic has been the voice of House of Hardcore. Travagliante has previously worked for the Cleveland Browns Network and CBS Cleveland.

- As seen below, 62% of fans on Twitter gave last night's WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:

What did you think of #205live tonight? — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.