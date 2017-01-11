- Above is another clip of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussing his personal role in WWE Studios' "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone" that comes out on January 20th.

- In addition to Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in a cage match being announced for next week's WWE SmackDown, the show will also feature Carmella taking James Ellsworth on a shopping trip.


- As seen in the teaser graphic below, Cruiserweight Classic competitor Akira Tozawa will be coming to WWE 205 Live soon:


