- As many of you know, Tom "Dynamite Kid" Billington has been in bad health for a while now. He is currently under care at a facility due to complications from a stroke. A video made the rounds not too long ago showing Dynamite Kid in bad shape while reuniting, via Skype, with the original Tiger Mask, as seen in the video above at the 10:30 mark. To help raise funds to assist with his medical care, Dynamite Kid t-shirts are now available through Pro Wrestling Tees via Dynamite Kid's personal store at this link. A percentage of all shirts sold will go directly to Tom.

TNA Superstar "The Pope" Elijah Burke's 501c3 charitable organization, The Love-Alive Charity Inc., will be hosting its annual event this Saturday to feed the homeless, displaced and disadvantaged in downtown Jacksonville, Florida. Donations may be made at love-alive.org

- We reported yesterday that former pro wrestler Timothy Smith, known as Rex King and Timothy Well in WWE, passed on Monday due to complications from kidney failure at the age of 55. A GoFundMe campaign was created yesterday to raise $2,500 to help Smith's family pay for the funeral. Chris Jericho donated the entire amount and wrote, "Rex was a good guy who was always good to me! Hopefully he has found peace and is with the Lord now. -CJ"

