As noted, Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud have been re-packaged with a Liberace and valet gimmick. The gimmick was tweaked at yesterday's TNA tapings, here are some changes that were made, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne B.

- Spud's entrance music is now jazz

- Aron Rex wears makeup (lipstick, eyeliner, blush)

- Rex's official ring introduction must be sung (Spud sang it 3x while encouraging audience participation)

- Rex tapes his oversized rings and turns them accordingly to act as brass knuckles

- Spud performs a post-match dry down on Aron, front and back

- Rex's nude trunks were replaced with glitter trunks

Below are a couple of more photos of Rex from yesterday's tapings. Full results from yesterday's tapings, to be aired on February 2nd and 9th, are at this link.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.