- WWE posted the video above looking at Chris Jericho's U.S. Championship victory over Roman Reigns on RAW this past Monday night in slow motion.

Lana will be in action at Thursday's NXT live event in Tampa, Florida.

- As noted, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that ROH officials expect Kyle O'Reilly to be heading for WWE. Kyle O'Reilly lost the ROH Championship to Adam Cole at Wrestle Kingdom 11 last week, and his ROH contract had expired before that show. O'Reilly's profile has been removed from the roster page at ROHWrestling.com. It should be noted that Raymond Rowe, who is also expected to be WWE bound, remains on the roster page.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.