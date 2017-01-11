Yesterday, we asked which show was better this week: Raw or SmackDown? At the time of this writing, with over 800 votes, the winner was clear with SmackDown garnering 70 percent of the vote. Here are a couple trending thoughts/questions from your comments:

1)Opinion remained the same from most of you on which show was better, so what can Raw do to change things up? They aren't dropping from 3 hours, so we can just leave that alone. More/less Cruiserweights? Build up the tag division? Maybe someone add someone to the main event mix?

2) Changes at the top - It was only mentioned once in the comments for this article, but I've seen in many others the dismay fans have towards Mick Foley and/or Stephanie McMahon's performances. Would switching things up in either of those positions dramatically help improve the show?

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll be back next week to see if Raw can snap SmackDown's winning streak. For now, here are some of the top comments:

Aubrey from Canada:

"It just seems that week after week SmackDown does more with less. RAW seems to just go through the motions."

Stone Cold Steve Autism:

"I'd say they tied. I would have gone with RAW, but Stephanie always finds a way to lower the standard of that show when she is on screen."

Richard Williams:

"SmackDown was entertaining, however it did not have the Undertaker announce entering the Royal Rumble. That was worth hearing."

HEELDolphin:

"NJPW"

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.