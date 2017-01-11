- Daniel Bryan gives an update on his garden and how he's trying to prevent mushrooms and mint from taking it over in this new video.
- Triple H tweeted the following today and revealed that WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" will feature theme songs by Memphis May Fire, Ghost, NF and Starset:
LOUDer than everything else....#NXTTakeOver features themes by @thebandGHOST, @MemphisMayFire, @NFrealmusic, & @starsetonline #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/0U88Up0sD8— Triple H (@TripleH) January 11, 2017
