Lucha Underground Mid-Season Finale

Season 3 Episode 19 "Gods Among Men"

The show opens with a video that serves as a prelude to tonight's episode. The Season 3 storylines chronicled in the video below are:

The recent Rey Mysterio/El Dragon Azteca/Matanza saga...... Agent Reyes has his cover blown, and he is instructed by LAPD Captain Vasquez to return to The Temple in a new disguise. Famous B's recruitment of El Texano, and The conclusion of last week's match between Johnny Mundo and The Mack. Where Mundo defeated Mack, humiliated him and chose the stipulation of "All Night Long" for their future world title match.

The opening scene of the show takes place in Dario Cueto's office. He is with LA City Councilman Delgado. Dario Cueto talks about how Cage loves his new power but that he doesn't realize that the power is consuming him. Delgado tells Cueto that soon they will be nothing more than just men among gods. Cueto says that The Gods will owe them a great debt of gratitude. Both men drink to Dario's sentiment. Cueto gets a knock on the door and El Dragon Azteca enters the office. Azteca tells Cueto that he is here to destroy old enemies. He wants a match with Matanza tonight. Dragon says that Matanza broke Rey Mysterio Jr., and he tried to break him. Delgado says that he likes Azteca. El Dragon then asks Dario to book him versus Matanza in a Death Match. Cueto grants Azteca his wish. He gets on the phone and tells the person on the other line, that there is a new main event scheduled for tonight.

We are now inside The Temple. Matt Striker welcomes the audience to the show. Striker mentions that he just received word of a new main event. He then previews The Death Match scheduled between The Monster Matanza and El Dragon Azteca. Striker know addresses Vampiro and asks him about Mil Muertes attack on him at the conclusion of last week's show. Vamp stares at the camera and tells Mil Muertes that it won't be tonight but that his time will come........ Striker cues to Melissa Santos in the ring for the opening match.

El Texano vs. Joey Ryan

Ryan is in typical sleaze mode. He rubs his chest and puts his trusted lollipop into his tights before the match starts. Collar and elbow tie up to start but Ryan's oily chest helps him slip away from Texano's grip. Texano takes control of the match in spite of this. He overpowers Ryan in the early going. He then hits a springboard senton on him. Joey takes a powder and heads outside. This puts Texano in chase mode, He takes the bait, goes after Ryan and Joey knocks him down. Back in the ring, Joey has Texano flat on the mat. He whips out his lollipop from his tights and puts it back in his mouth. For some reason, This gets a "this is awesome" chant from the crowd..... Joey plays to the crowd and throws his lollipop at Texano. He is now in control. When out comes Famous B and Beautiful Brenda..... They are dressed in western attire with cowboy hats and boots. As they try to impress Texano. Famous B starts cheering him on with a southern drawl, as he yells "Let's Go Tay-Ano!".

The distraction of Famous B helps El Texano regain control of the match. He hits a tilt a whirl backbreaker on Ryan and then a missile dropkick with Ryan draped over the top rope. Ryan falls to the outside, Texano eventually leaps onto Ryan with a dive over the top rope. Action back inside, Texano heads to the top rope. Ryan knocks him down. Joey builds up momentum by hitting a pump handle bridge suplex and then the "sleaze" kick. This nets him a near pinfall. A frustrated Ryan goes over to Texano's ring corner and goes for his bullrope. Famous B grabs on the rope to prevent Ryan from getting it. While this is happening, Beautiful Brenda slides Texano a giant horseshoe. Texano nails Joey Ryan with it and pins him for the victory.

El Texano defeats Joey Ryan by pinfall

After the match. Famous B and Brenda get in the ring and try to celebrate. Texano pushes Famous B to the ground but shows interest in Brenda before leaving the ring.

