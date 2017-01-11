- WWE Monday Night RAW turns 24 years old today. The show debuted on this date in 1993. You can watch the first episode, headlined by The Undertaker defeating Damien Demento, in the video above. Also on the show, Shawn Michaels defeated Max Moon, Bobby Heenan hyped the upcoming debut of "Narcissus" (who turned out to be Lex Luger), The Steiners defeated The Executioners while Yokozuna squashed Koko B. Ware in the opener.

- WWE will return to the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, VA for WWE SmackDown Live on Tuesday, March 28th. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, January 14th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com or the Richmond Coliseum box office.

- As part of National Milk Day, WWE posted a photo of Kurt Angle on their Instagram, as seen below:

There's no such thing as too much milk on #NationalMilkDay... Oh, it's true! IT'S DAMN TRUE! A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

