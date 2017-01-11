- WWE Monday Night RAW turns 24 years old today. The show debuted on this date in 1993. You can watch the first episode, headlined by The Undertaker defeating Damien Demento, in the video above. Also on the show, Shawn Michaels defeated Max Moon, Bobby Heenan hyped the upcoming debut of "Narcissus" (who turned out to be Lex Luger), The Steiners defeated The Executioners while Yokozuna squashed Koko B. Ware in the opener.
- As part of National Milk Day, WWE posted a photo of Kurt Angle on their Instagram, as seen below:
