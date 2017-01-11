Welcome to WrestlingInc's coverage of WWE NXT. Tonight's episode features the rematch between #DIY and The Revival for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

- Tonight's episode is back at the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live. The commentary team says hello and we look back at some action that happened before the episode.

- Billie Kay and Peyton Royce pull a sneak attack on the NXT Women's Champion Asuka.

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce vs. Macey Evans & Sarah Bridges

Royce provides a distraction as Kay attacks Evans. Sweet spinning heel kick as the live crowd appears to be familiar with the debuting superstar. Tag made to Kay, double team offense goes array as the spin kick misses. Tag made to Bridges and drop kicks abound. Referee distraction as Kay gouges the eyes of Bridges. This sets up the bulldog face buster finisher to the knee of Kay for the win.

Winners via Pinfall: Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

- After the match, the Aussie duo takes the mic and talk about their beat down of Asuka earlier and that the title belongs to "them." Asuka limps down much to the officials chagrin. Nikki Cross comes down to make the save, chases the duo away, and then delivers a top rope drop kick to the champ.

- We get a recap of the happenings just moments ago as Asuka goes crazy and attacks officials.

- Backstage with Cross and Sanity. They say they're going to "take." Damo is shown in the shadows stalking the group.

- Elias plays a tune ahead of his match which is up next.

Elias Samson vs. Jonathon Cruz

Samson shows his power early, but Cruz tries a series of roll-ups to no avail. Cruz hits a hurricanrana, gets a bit cocky, and Samson mows him down. Cruz playing the roll of the rag doll now as he gets bent around the ring post and a couple knees to the outside. Crus with a last ditch effort, but a big boot sends Cruz to the floor. Samson hits a Crossroads-esque neck breaker for the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Elias Samson

- A look back at the Revival/#DIY match from NXT Brooklyn II.

Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Oney Lorcan

Rematch from a couple weeks ago on NXT TV. They lock up, Lorcan with the take down, but Almas takes a quick break to pose. Almas slaps Lorcan and may not have been a great idea. Almas hangs out in the ropes and Lorcan drop kicks him through them to the floor. Blockbuster from the apron to the outside for a big pop. Almas regains advantage, sends him to the corner, goes for his double knees, stops for a slap instead. Lorcan goes for a back elbow but is met by a kick from Almas. Seamless transition into an armbar. Lorcan fights out, but they trade shots and reversals. Huge running uppercut from Lorcan, running elbow to the oorner, and Almas is down. Running blockbuster misses and is caught by several shots to the face from Almas. Reversal into an Alabama Slam onto the ropes and both men down. Almas begs for the break, takes Lorcan's legs out from under him. Almas hooks in the hammerlock DDT for the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Andrade "Cien" Almas

- After the match, Dasha asks Almas what we can expect from him in 2017. He cuts a promo in Spanish, crowd gives him the WHAT treatment, switches to English and says this is his dream. A bit more in Espanol before telling the crowd to "shut up" and takes off.

- A look back at the Revival/#DIY match from Takeover: Toronto.

