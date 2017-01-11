- In the video above, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have words for The Authors of Pain after tonight's sneak attack. Gargano says The Authors know deep down inside that they can't beat DIY and they better get ready for San Antonio because there's no stopping DIY when the titles are on the line.

- As seen below, 63% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's NXT a thumbs up with over 1400 votes:

- A "Takeover: San Antonio" contract signing between Bobby Roode and NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has been announced for next week's episode.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.