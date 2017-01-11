Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

While the WrestleMania 33 card is not finalized, WWE officials have had talks about bringing current WWE NXT Superstar Samoa Joe to the main roster and have him in one of the top few matches on the show.

There's been a lot of speculation, with no confirmed reports, on Joe possibly debuting in the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month and that seems like the perfect time to debut him. Joe only worked a dark match at the recent NXT TV tapings from Full Sail, which means he likely won't appear on NXT TV before the Rumble.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, officials are looking at giving Joe a "monster push" if they bring him up for the WrestleMania 33 match.

