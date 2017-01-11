Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

John Cena vs. The Undertaker is no longer in the works for WrestleMania 33, according to a new report by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The match was nixed after Vince McMahon changed his mind.

There's been speculation on The Undertaker challenging for a title at WrestleMania but as of this week, he is not scheduled to challenge for the WWE Title or the WWE Universal Title. There's also been speculation on Taker vs. Braun Strowman but that match is not in the works, at least as of this week.

It was also noted by The Observer that there will be six or seven major main event level singles matches on the show this year, not including the women's or cruiserweight matches. Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho looks like it's happening but top Superstars without singles matches include Cena, current WWE Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and the returning Finn Balor. No word yet on plans for Ambrose and the Intercontinental Title but he could end up defending in another multi-man match, perhaps a ladder match.

Regarding the RAW Women's Title, the match has not been decided on but Charlotte defending against Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Fatal 4 Way is in the works. Bayley vs. Charlotte in a singles match has been expected but the Fatal 4 Way is the current proposed match.

The WrestleMania 33 card is not finalized but the key locked-in matches remain - Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg, which The Observer speculates will be the main event.

