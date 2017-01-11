- As seen on tonight's WWE NXT, Women's Champion Asuka indicated to General Manager William Regal that she wanted Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay at "Takeover: San Antonio" later this month. This came after an earlier in-ring brawl with the four. In the Fallout video above, Asuka refuses medical attention and goes hunting for Billie and Peyton.
- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus tweeted the following clip from the gym today as he trained with MMA fighter Josh Rafferty:
hate the bag. you must hate the bag. #ycjjc #mmaday @joshrafferty pic.twitter.com/xvRzMO0j5S— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 11, 2017
