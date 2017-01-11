If Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are ever going to compete against one another, it will be on "Money's" terms. Mayweather, in an appearance on ESPN's First Take, countered McGregor's recent demands of $100 million fight purse with his own: $15 million and a cut of the pay-per-view.

"You guys keep hearing all these different rumors about different fighters want to face Floyd Mayweather," Mayweather said. "Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He's blowing smoke up everybody's (expletive). Dana White, the UFC - let's make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world, and I'll show him what it's like."

Mayweather, who will turn 40 years old next month, made it a point to express his desire to box McGregor. "Notorious" is the current UFC lightweight champion, as he won that title while also holding the featherweight belt at the same time late last year.

"We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight," Mayweather said. "They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number. We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage - the back end - on the pay-per-view. But of course, we're the 'A side.' How can a guy talk about making 20 or 30 million if he has never made eight or nine million in a fight?"

