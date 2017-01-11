- Above is a preview for next week's Total Divas episode with Lana twerking in Las Vegas during her bachelorette weekend.

- We noted last week that fans of Naomi were upset on social media due to her lack of WWE TV time lately. We do know that Naomi recently recovered from an ankle injury but she wrote the following after this week's SmackDown, noting that she will be back soon after some "much needed time off" for undisclosed reasons:

#naomob don't want y'all worried... I had to take some much needed time off for a few reasons but I'll be back soon ?? thanks for all support — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 11, 2017

- The Future Stars DLC Pack for WWE 2K17 will be released on Tuesday, January 17th for $8.99. The pack includes playable Superstars Austin Aries, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Tye Dillinger and Mojo Rawley. Below is a look at Dillinger in the game:

Get the #WWE2K17 Future Stars Pack on January 17th to score a #Perfect10 with @WWEDillinger! More details at https://t.co/GjYmV0Gq21 pic.twitter.com/FD7x5ftEAW — WWE 2K17 (@WWEgames) January 11, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.