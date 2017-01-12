We noted before that there were rumors of a current WWE employee that's going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Word now is that WWE NXT General Manager William Regal will get the nod this year.
As noted, we also know that former World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page and former Intercontinental Champion Rick Rude will be going in this year.
The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 1st from the Amway Center in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend. WWE may announce the headliner next week as tickets for the event officially go on sale.
