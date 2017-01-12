- Xavier Woods posted the following video to thank fans for 900,000 subscribers to the "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, which was launched on March 18th, 2015.
- Below is Stephanie McMahon's latest "Midnight Workout" video with Triple H and Joe DeFranco of DeFranco's Gym:
#MidnightWorkout w/ @defrancosgym & @tripleh 2 rounds of this DB complex finisher post workout - woke up in New Orleans, participated in Press Conference to announce #WrestleMania 34 coming back to the Superdome, got home in time to visit my grandmother and put the kids to bed #NoExcuses #StrongerThanYesterday #2017Goals
