Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

There have been plans to do a feud in WWE NXT with TM-61's Shane Thorne and Nick Miller against The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder but that feud has been put on hold as Thorne suffered an injury at the January 5th NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University.

Thorne is set to undergo knee surgery, possibly today, and he will be out of action for several months. The injury came during a TM-61 vs. Revival match that should air on January 25th. That match ended quickly and a post-match injury angle was done with Thorne. Our correspondent speculated at the time that the angle may have been done to cover an injury in the storylines.

No word yet on who The Revival will work with next but their program with TM-61 was planned to be a significant feud.

