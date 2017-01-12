TNA taped "One Night Only: Joker's Wild 2017" and "One Night Only: Rivals 2017" pay-per-views this past week at Universal Studios in Orlando. Joker's Wild will air on Friday, February 10th but there's no word yet on when Rivals will air.
* Moose and Davey Richards defeated Trevor Lee and Matt Hardy after Hardy turned on his partner
* Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud defeated Jessie Godderz and Bad Bones
* Mike Bennett and Braxton Sutter defeated Crazzy Steve and Tyrus
* Bram and Kingston defeated Mahabali Shera and Robbie E
* Jeff Hardy and DJZ defeated Eli Drake and Paradyse
* Jade and Sienna defeated Laurel Van Ness and Allie
* Eddie Edwards and Caleb Konley defeated Marshe Rockett and Andrew Everett
* Moose won the 14-person Gauntlet Battle Royal for $100,000
Rivals:
* James Storm defeated Mahabali Shera
* DJZ defeated Trevor Lee
* Braxton Sutter defeated Rockstar Spud
* Abyss and Crazzy Steve defeated Bram and Kingston
* Aron Rex defeated Jessie Godderz
* Matt Hardy defeated Drew Galloway
* Angelina Love defeated Madison Rayne
* Moose defeated Mike Bennett
* Bobby Lashley defeated Jeff Hardy
