- A Bellator special "Countdown to Ortiz vs. Sonnen" is set to air Friday night on Spike following Premier Boxing Champions action. The preview show will take a detailed look at the Bellator 170 main event between Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz.

The hour-long special, which you can see a preview for in the video above, airs at 11 p.m. ET.



- If you haven't checked out what UFC Fight Pass has to offer, you are in luck. A free preview weekend for the all-digital service begins tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET and runs through Sunday at midnight ET.

Two complete live fight cards and early UFC prelims are all scheduled to be part of the action beginning on Friday. TKO 37: Rivals goes down Friday at 9 p.m. ET from Montreal, while Invicta FC 21 is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Early prelims for Sunday's UFC Fight Night 103 card will stream at 6:15 p.m. ET. The complete library, featuring past UFC, Strikeforce and WEC events is also available.

- Din Thomas, a former UFC fighter and current coach at American Top Team, wonders if Ronda Rousey has really hit rock bottom. Thomas, who stars alongside UFC president Dana White on "Lookin' for a Fight," questioned Rousey's recent comments she posted on social media.

Dear @RondaRousey You only lost 2 fights and got paid 3 mil for the last one. If that's rock bottom, where do I sign up? — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) January 12, 2017

