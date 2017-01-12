- NFL quarterback Tom Brady calls out The Rock in this new video from The Rock's YouTube channel. Brady recorded the message to promote his new line of recovery sleepwear with Under Armour, who also works with The Rock. Rock responds to Brady's video and says he will try out the new sleepwear, even though he usually sleeps in the buff.

- As noted, next Wednesday's Total Divas episode will feature footage from Lana's bachelorette party in Las Vegas. Below is the full synopsis for that episode:

"What Happens In Vegas...: Lana runs into a whole lot of chaos during her bachelorette trip; Nikki's nerves get the best of her when her family has to walk the red carpet as her boyfriend hosts the ESPYs."

- Below is a preview of the new WWE Network Collection on the rivalry between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz:

One of the biggest rivalries of 2016 started brewing WAYYYYYY before then! Relive all things @HEELZiggler vs. @mikethemiz on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/fWhrsmFSrZ — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017

